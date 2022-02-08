Truist Insurance to acquire Kensington Vanguard National Land Services
Feb. 08, 2022 9:53 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Truist Insurance (TFC +2.3%) to acquire Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, one of the country's largest independent full-service national title insurance agencies.
- Transaction is expected to close later in Q1 2022.
- "Kensington Vanguard has grown considerably over the past 15 years through a successful strategy built around geographic expansion, talent recruitment, and acquisitions. Its industry-leading expertise in both the commercial and residential title sectors will enable us to offer title and real estate services across the full market spectrum. The combined business will be one of the largest full-service real estate service agencies in the U.S." said John Howard, chairman and CEO.
- Buy rating on the stock by contributor who comments, 'Mid-single-digit core earnings growth can support a high single-digit total annualized expected return, making Truist a "good, but not great" idea today.'