Gase Energy to acquire Sanatio BioScience
Feb. 08, 2022 9:55 AM ETGASE Energy, Inc. (GASE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Gase Energy (OTCPK:GASE) signed a 2nd LOI to acquire Sanatio BioScience, a modular therapeutics antiviral-anticancer platform.
- Sanatio has a near-term focus on COVID-19, but its platform can be configured to address new threats as well as strains of existing viruses, including MERS, SARS and influenza, by targeting the appropriate virus specific product in infected cells and tissues.
- “As we continue our journey to convert GASE Energy into a biotechnology platform company, we are happy to be merging with Sanatio BioScience and onboarding their scientific team. We believe there is a synergy to have both antiviral and vaccine solutions to combat COVID and new threats,” said GASE Energy CEO Sean Martin.
- “Over the summer, Gase signed an LOI with Curadox, a company targeting drug-resistant cancer cells. The CEO of Curadox suffered a temporary medical set back in late fall. The company is in continued talks with Curadox. No guarantee can be made that the acquisitions will be completed. If it is completed, we believe both companies - Curadox and Sanatio - have synergistic assets for the success of the company,” he added.
- GASE stock sank 20% following the announcement.