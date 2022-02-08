International Land Alliance announces unaudited Jan. sales results for Rancho Costa Verde
Feb. 08, 2022 9:56 AM ETInternational Land Alliance, Inc. (ILAL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- International Land Alliance (OTCQB:ILAL +1.7%) has announced unaudited lot sales for the month of Jan. 2022 of almost $0.3M representing 9 lots at Rancho Costa Verde Development, in which ILA holds a 25% interest investment.
- In addition, there were 5 new construction contracts for a total of $1.16M.
- “With housing prices continuing to rise in the Southwest U.S., and inventory remaining severely low, many seeking second homes or vacation homes are finding our luxury developments to have a very attractive value proposition.” said Frank Ingrande, President of ILA.