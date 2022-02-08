Peloton Interactive rallies as the list of potential acquirers grows

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) gained 14.05% in early trading on Tuesday after a flurry of developments just ahead of the company's earnings report.

Most notable was the announcement that Peloton CEO and co-founder John Foley is stepping down and the disclosure of layoffs of 2,800 employees. With an eye on the bottom line, Peloton (PTON) is also cutting the number of it warehouses it operates and expanding delivery agreements with third-party providers. During a conference call, Peloton execs said engagement levels with the customer base are still very healthy and that inventory is seen normalizing no later than 2023.

On Wall Street, JPMorgan called the selection of Barry McCarthy as the new CEO a positive development that should be well-received by investors. Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives thinks the latest developments means it is more likely that Peloton will be acquired, with Apple, Amazon and Nike all seen being in the mix.

Also today, activist investor Blackwells Capital provided a rundown of why Peloton should itself at $75 per share. Notably, the list of potential strategic acquirers included Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Shares of Peloton have traded in a range of $22.81 to $155.52 over the last 52 weeks.