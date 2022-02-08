Pulse Biosciences falls 37% after FDA asks for more info on CellFX System label expansion
Feb. 08, 2022 10:04 AM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) have plummeted after the FDA issued the company an Additional Information letter in regards to expanding the label of its CellFX System.
- Pulse is seeking to add treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia to the labeling.
- The FDA's letter stated that Pulse didn't provide enough clinical to support the expanded indication, noting that the company did not met the primary endpoints of a sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved study.
- Pulse said it plans to meet with the FDA to discuss next steps, which may require additional data and potentially a new 510(k) application.
- The company expects to meet with the agency this quarter.
