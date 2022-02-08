Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +0.4%) said it entered into a precious metal purchase agreement with Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF) for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada.

Wheaton agrees to pay Sabina a $125M upfront payment during construction of the project, and then will be entitled to receive 4.15% of payable gold production from the mine, dropping to 2.15% after delivery of 130K oz. of gold and dropping to 1.5% after delivery of 200K oz. of gold.

Goose Project's attributable gold production is forecast to average 11.7K oz/year for the first five full years of production, and 10.7K oz/year for the first 10 full years; Sabina expects production to begin in Q1 2025.

As a result of the deal, Wheaton raised its 10-year production guidance to 910K gold equiv. oz. from 900K; FY 2022 guidance remains at 700K-760K gold equiv. oz.

Earlier, Wheaton reported FY 2021 gold equiv. oz. production of 750.2K, within the company's guided range of 735K-765K oz.