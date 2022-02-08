Wheaton Precious Metals acquires gold stream from Sabina's Goose Project

Feb. 08, 2022 9:57 AM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)SGSVFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM +0.4%) said it entered into a precious metal purchase agreement with Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF) for the Goose Project in Nunavut, Canada.

Wheaton agrees to pay Sabina a $125M upfront payment during construction of the project, and then will be entitled to receive 4.15% of payable gold production from the mine, dropping to 2.15% after delivery of 130K oz. of gold and dropping to 1.5% after delivery of 200K oz. of gold.

Goose Project's attributable gold production is forecast to average 11.7K oz/year for the first five full years of production, and 10.7K oz/year for the first 10 full years; Sabina expects production to begin in Q1 2025.

As a result of the deal, Wheaton raised its 10-year production guidance to 910K gold equiv. oz. from 900K; FY 2022 guidance remains at 700K-760K gold equiv. oz.

Earlier, Wheaton reported FY 2021 gold equiv. oz. production of 750.2K, within the company's guided range of 735K-765K oz.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.