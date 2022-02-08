CEIX Q4 results - stock +10% as 30% free cash yield set to improve

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) reported earnings before the bell Tuesday, with underlying earnings of ~86c per share versus street expectations for 84c. Including unrealized hedge gains, earnings were $3.30. Underlying free cash flow was ~$63m or ~7.5% of the current market cap (~30% annualized).

In commenting on operations in the quarter, Management flagged Q3 operational issues dragging into Q4, and pandemic-related transportation headwinds; however, noted production at PAMC was at more normalized run-rates as of November. Itmann remains on track fort startup in 2h 2022. Overall 2022 guidance:

  • PAMC sales -- 23-25mt (2021 sold 23.9mt)
  • PAMC realization -- $55-$57/t (2021 $45.8)
  • PAMC cost -- $29-$31/t (2021 $28.3)
  • capex -- $162m-195m (2021 $133m)
  • Itmann production -- 0.3-0.5mt

Consol is now near fully contracted for 2022 at prices ~20% above 2021 levels. The Company is also ~50% contracted for 2023. Consol is not yet fully benefitting from improved thermal coal price fundamentals. As higher-priced 2022 contracts roll through financial results, the 30% annualized cash flow yield should improve quickly. A benefit likely to be seen by peers Peabody (NYSE:BTU) and others in the sector.

