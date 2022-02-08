Tractor Supply partners with Software AG integration solutions

Feb. 08, 2022 10:03 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Tractor Supply (TSCO +0.4%) stated Tuesday that it has partnered with Germany's listed company- Software AG- to manage customer demand and improve shopping experiences.
  • The partnership sees Tractor Supply using Software AG’s API and integration solution to enable its customers to connect experiences across the store, mobile and click-and-collect channels.
  • "Software AG has become part of the end-to-end value chain from sales to replenishment to delivery, which is helping to satisfy our customers, in-store and through digital channels," said Rob Mills, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology, Digital and Strategy Officer, Tractor Supply.
  • Earlier (Jan. 28): Tractor Supply attracts buy rating from Citi on attractive entry point
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.