Tractor Supply partners with Software AG integration solutions
Feb. 08, 2022 10:03 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tractor Supply (TSCO +0.4%) stated Tuesday that it has partnered with Germany's listed company- Software AG- to manage customer demand and improve shopping experiences.
- The partnership sees Tractor Supply using Software AG’s API and integration solution to enable its customers to connect experiences across the store, mobile and click-and-collect channels.
- "Software AG has become part of the end-to-end value chain from sales to replenishment to delivery, which is helping to satisfy our customers, in-store and through digital channels," said Rob Mills, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology, Digital and Strategy Officer, Tractor Supply.
- Earlier (Jan. 28): Tractor Supply attracts buy rating from Citi on attractive entry point