Irish central bank sees 'too many unanswered questions' on cryptocurrencies: Bloomberg
Feb. 08, 2022 10:04 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amid repeated warnings from regulators on the growth of cryptocurrencies, the Central Bank of Ireland will not allow retail investment funds to hold volatile digital assets, Bloomberg reported.
- “There are too many unanswered questions around things like custody, and money laundering, and even just volatility and liquidity,” the central bank's Director of Securities and Market Supervision, Patricia Dunne told Bloomberg in an interview.
- Recall at the beginning of February when India said it wanted to impose a whopping 30% tax on income from digital assets and non-fungible tokens.
- Additionally, Dunne raised concerns over special purpose acquisition companies regarding issues around transparency and complexity for retail investors. As a result, the regulator has limited investments in SPACs to a maximum of 10% of the net asset value for retail investment funds, Bloomberg noted.
- In the crypto world, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.3%) and ethereum (ETH-USD -2.2%) traded slightly lower in the past 24 hours.
