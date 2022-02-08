Moelis Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Moelis (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.49 (-25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $434.91M (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.