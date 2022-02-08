Annaly Capital Management Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:49 AM ETAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Investors will be watching if Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) can maintain its recent strong financial performance when the company reports Q4 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2022, after market close.
- Analysts expect mixed results in 4Q21. EAD is expected to sink 11.5% Y/Y to $0.27, revenue is forecast to rise 5.1% Y/Y to $384.8M.
- Shares ended flat after reporting its Q3 results. Q3 earnings topped estimate as the company grew portfolio.
- The current book value of a mortgage REIT is almost always a topic of speculation. Book value per common share was $8.39 at Sept. 30, 2021 vs. $8.37 at June 30 vs. $8.95 at the end of Q1.
- The company has beaten consensus EPS estimates over the past six quarters, consecutively.
- Over the last 2 years, NLY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Peer AGNC Investment ended flat after beating Q4 estimates and NRZ is up 6% after reporting in-line results.
- Fed accelerated its pace of tapering its asset purchases in Q4, leading to an uptick in interest rate volatility amid greater monetary policy uncertainty. Agency mortgage-backed securities to underperform in Q4 as spreads to benchmark rates widened moderately and valuations declined relative to interest rate hedges.
- The spread widening hurts book value in the short term but improves expected return on new investments and cash flows on higher coupon specified pools through slower prepayment speeds.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Garrett Duyck believes NLY feeds on your capital, time, and energy.