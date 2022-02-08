Mesa Air FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)
- Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-130.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.17M (-4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MESA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.