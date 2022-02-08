Quantum computing co. D-Wave to go public through deal with SPAC DPCM Capital
Feb. 08, 2022 10:07 AM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Quantum computing firm D-Wave agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC DPCM Capital (NYSE:XPOA) that will value the combined company at about $1.2B. DPCM Capital rose 1.9%.
- The combined company will receive $300M in gross proceed from DPCM's Capital's trust account as well as $40M from a PIPE, according to a statement. The PIPE is led by new and existing investors including Canadian public-sector pension-plan manager PSP Investments, NEC Corp., Goldman Sachs, Yorkville Advisors, and Aegis Group.
- The D-Wave transaction follows cloud computing co. Rigetti & Co., which announced a deal to go public through a deal with SPAC Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII), in October.
- The D-Wave transaction is expected to close in Q2.
- Morgan Stanley is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to D-Wave. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP are serving as legal counsel to D-Wave. Citigroup is serving as the lead capital markets advisor to DPCM Capital.
- The D-Wave deal comes after SPAC DPCM (XPOA) in July mutually terminated a deal to take mobile entertainment company Jam City public.