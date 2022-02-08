Ceridian HCM Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETCeridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $275.03M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.