Copa Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+153.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $544.7M (+243.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.