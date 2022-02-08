ITT Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (+4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $708.16M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.