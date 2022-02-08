American Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- American Financial (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.98 (-3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.41B (+6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AFG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.