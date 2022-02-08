Blue Bird Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.28 (-366.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.85M (-15.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLBD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.