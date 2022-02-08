10-Year yield approaches 2% and tech ETFs find themselves in the crosshairs

As the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield continues to rise, now approaching 2%, the action has placed added pressure on technology exchange traded funds.

Traditionally as bond yields rise, they typically add pressure to high-growth exchange traded funds and stocks as higher rates mark down the current value of future profits. Therefore, high valuation technology names have a habit of hurting more than value stocks when yields rise.

On Tuesday, the 10-Year yield is up five basis points to 1.96%, its highest level since Nov. of 2019.

Not coincidently, the prospect for higher rates has come at the same time that tech-related funds have experienced a severe downturn. Year-to-date, the tech sector finds itself -9%, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) is -10.9% due in part to the 10-Year yield rising 43 basis points or +28.3% over the same period of time.

See below a YTD chart of the Nasdaq and its relationship to the 10-Year.

Yields are approaching 2%, and ETFs like ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF), BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK), BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) and the Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) have all felt the squeeze.

Large-scale benchmark tech sector funds have also found themselves in hot water, trading well into the red in 2022. Two examples are the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ).

YTD Price action: ARKK -23.4%, PTF -16.6%, BTEK -21.2%, BFTR -19.5%, FMQQ -17.9%, XLK -8.8%, and QQQ -10.7%.

On the day, major averages trade mixed with yields climbing.