U.S. Xpress Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETU.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- U.S. Xpress (NYSE:USX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (-46.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $526.71M (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, USX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.