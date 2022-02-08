Just Eat Takeaway.com announces delisting from Nasdaq to reduce costs

Feb. 08, 2022 10:20 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB +0.3%) said Tuesday that it has notified Nasdaq of its plan to voluntarily delist its American Depositary Receipts (ADR) from the exchange.
  • The online food delivery group has linked its decision to low trading volumes along with less proportion of its total shares held via ADR on Nasdaq (approximately 3.7%, which the company expects to decrease further overtime.)
  • "Both the delisting and ultimately the deregistration are expected to create a substantial cost saving as well as a reduction in compliance requirements," the company statement.
  • Last trading day of its ADRs is marked to come around the end of Q1 2022.
  • However, the company’s ordinary shares will remain listed on Euronext Amsterdam and on the London Stock Exchange.
