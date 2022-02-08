GFL Environmental Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETGFL Environmental Inc. (GFL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+175.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (-8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GFL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.