EnerSys FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $810.98M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.