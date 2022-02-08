Haemonetics posts Q3 earnings beat despite COVID challenges on plasma collection

Haemonetics (HAE +13.9%) shares have recorded the biggest intraday gain since March 2020 in morning hours on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Despite a ~5% YoY decline in revenue from the Plasma unit, the company’s top line improved by ~8% YoY to reach $259.8M on a reported basis as the hospital segment expanded ~56% YoY to generate $82.3M revenue during the quarter.

“Our third-quarter results reflect our agility and resilience in meeting the challenges of the pandemic on U.S. blood and plasma collections and some hospital products,” CEO Chris Simon remarked.

While gross margin improved to ~53% from ~50% in Q3 FY21, the operating margin dropped to ~14% in Q3 FY21 from ~17% in the prior-year quarter, dragging the net income by ~27% YoY to $23.2M. However, on an adjusted basis, net income climbed ~4% YoY to reach $42.9M.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) also revised its previously issued guidance to indicate 5 - 7% YoY growth in organic revenue, compared to 7 - 10% YoY previously. The adjusted earnings per diluted share is projected at $2.45 - $2.55, a tighter range than the previously issued forecast of $2.40 - $2.65.

Meanwhile, Wall Street projects the company to report $2.53 earnings per share in this fiscal year.