Cannabis marketplace Leafly falls 7% on second day of trading
Feb. 08, 2022 10:29 AM ETLeafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY), LFLYWBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Shares of online cannabis marketplace Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) were down 7% in early trading Tuesday during their second day trading on Nasdaq.
- Leafly shares last changed hands at $6.54 per share at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Leafly went public through a merger with SPAC Merida Merger Corp. I last Friday. Shares of the newly combined company, which goes by the name Leafly, began trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
- Shares opened on Monday at $6.74, reaching a high of $7.44 before dipping to a low of $6.70. The stock closed at $7.06.
- Leafly and Merida announced plans to merge in August. The transaction gave the combined company an implied enterprise value of $385M and an equity value of approximately $532M.
- Last month, Leafly secured a $30M convertible note purchase agreement ahead of its merger.