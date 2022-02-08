Cannabis marketplace Leafly falls 7% on second day of trading

  • Shares of online cannabis marketplace Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) were down 7% in early trading Tuesday during their second day trading on Nasdaq.
  • Leafly shares last changed hands at $6.54 per share at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Leafly went public through a merger with SPAC Merida Merger Corp. I last Friday. Shares of the newly combined company, which goes by the name Leafly, began trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
  • Shares opened on Monday at $6.74, reaching a high of $7.44 before dipping to a low of $6.70. The stock closed at $7.06.
  • Leafly and Merida announced plans to merge in August. The transaction gave the combined company an implied enterprise value of $385M and an equity value of approximately $532M.
  • Last month, Leafly secured a $30M convertible note purchase agreement ahead of its merger.
