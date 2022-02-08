Senseonics 7-session winning streak ends as shares down 7%

Feb. 08, 2022 10:34 AM ETSenseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Stock Market Rollercoaster

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

  • A Senseonics Holdings (SENS -6.8%) 7-trading session winning streak has come to an end today.
  • From the close of trading Jan. 27 through yesterday's close, the stock rose a staggering 72%.
  • Even more remarkable is the fact the massive increase happened despite any news or other apparent catalysts from the company.
  • The likely reason for the dramatic jump is due to a short squeeze. Senseonics has a short interest of 26%, according to Fintel.
  • An FDA decision on Senseonics' next-generation Eversense 180-day continuous glucose monitor system is expected to be be imminent.
