Diodes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETDiodes Incorporated (DIOD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.03M (+36.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIOD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.