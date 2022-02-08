Cameco Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:40 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $367.71M (-33.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CCJ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.