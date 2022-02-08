Yum! Brands Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:42 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.88B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YUM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.