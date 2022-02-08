Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:43 AM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.04M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BXMT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.