II-VI Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:44 AM ETII-VI Incorporated (IIVI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (-20.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.14M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IIVI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.