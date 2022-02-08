CME Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:47 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CME (NASDAQ:CME) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+6.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CME has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.