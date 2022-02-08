Bunge Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:48 AM ETBunge Limited (BG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.87 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.49B (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.