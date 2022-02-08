Can Canopy Growth's Q3 earnings result bring positive surprise?

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.32 (+89.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$135.79M (-29.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CGC has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.

The company's stock declined -11.09% on Nov. 5, the day it reported its Q2 results.

Net revenue had dropped by ~2% YoY to C$131.4M as the growth of global net cannabis revenue slowed to ~1% YoY from ~17% YoY in Q1 FY22, bringing C$95M in sales.

In November 2021, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced the States Reform Act, legislation that removes marijuana as a Schedule I substance and leaves cannabis reform up to states.

Barclays, which started coverage on several Canadian Licensed Producers (CGC with Equal-weight recommendation), noted that they are unlikely to gain a sizable advantage from potential federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S.

In the same month, Canopy Growth expanded its premium flower portfolio with 10 new offerings. The company also announced that its CFO Mike Lee and Chief Product Officer Rade Kovacevic will step down.

In December 2021, Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth to underweight from neutral as it saw continued sales trend pressure.

The company was also downgraded at BofA on challenges in Canadian market.

In January 2022, it was reported that according to certain researchers a popular non-psychoactive compound derived from marijuana might help prevent or treat COVID-19, but it still warrants further investigation.