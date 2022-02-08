Tritium DCFC skyrockets after announcing new plant location

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) soared 44.74% on Tuesday morning after the company announced this morning plans to expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the U.S. and add a new manufacturing location in Lebanon, Tennessee. At the new location, the company is expected to house up to six production lines for Tritium’s DC fast chargers, including the its award-winning RTM and all-new PKM150 models.

Tritium (DCFC) CEO Jane Hunter is scheduled to make an announcement with further details at a White House event later today with President Joe Biden.

Shares of Tritium (DCFC) shot up to as high as $11.89 after starting off the day at $6.85.

Tritium (DCFC) went public last month in a SPAC deal. The company said at the time that it expected the capital raised through the transaction, together with its anticipated additional funding, to help fund its growth as a technology market leader in the EV charging space, expand to three global manufacturing facilities, grow global sales and service operations teams, maintain its capital needs, and other corporate uses.

Seeking Alpha author Gold Panda recommended Tritium DCFC shares back on January 19 when they were swapping hands at $8.01.