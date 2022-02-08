Ares Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:52 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $468.32M (+6.4% Y/Y).
- The company topped estimates over the past 7 quarters.
- Over the last 2 years, ARCC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- The SA Quant rating and Wall St. average rating is strong buy, while SA Authors rating is Hold.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of 4.92 on Ares Capital ranks 1st among the top asset management and custody bank stocks.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor On the pulse endorses Ares Capital as Best-Of-Breed BDC's with 7.4% yield and is a buy.