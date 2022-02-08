MGM Resorts Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+103.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.76B (+85.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MGM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.