National Retail Properties Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 10:56 AM ETNational Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.72 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $184.84M (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NNN has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.