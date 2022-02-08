NeuroOne posts data from initial long-term testing of thin film electrode technology
Feb. 08, 2022 10:58 AM ETNeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC +11.4%) is trading higher after announcing that the company successfully concluded initial pre-clinical testing designed to assess the long-term recording capabilities of its platform thin film electrode technology.
- NeuroOne (NASDAQ:NMTC) is advancing the minimally invasive thin-film electrodes to help the diagnosis and treatment of multiple neurological indications.
- According to test results, NeuroOne's electrodes managed to overcome the environmental factors that could lead to device failure or malfunction, a known challenge in the development of thin-film electrode technology.
- The data support the potential expansion of the use of these electrodes in the long-term recording for neurological conditions such as epilepsy and Parkinson's disease, NeuroOne (NMTC) CEO, Dave Rosa, remarked.
