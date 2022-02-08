Bitcoin takes a breather after a two-week 20%+ rally, Bakkt stock dips
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) takes a breather from its 23% rally since Jan. 22, with the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap slipping 0.7% in the past 24 hours to ~$43.3K.
- On Monday, bitcoin (BTC-USD) touched as high as $44.4K, with commentators naming $45K as its next resistance level.
- Along with bitcoin's (BTC-USD) action, many crypto-linked names slide even more — Bakkt (BKKT -3.6%), Marathon Digital (MARA -1.0%), Bitfarms (BITF -0.8%), SOS Ltd (SOS -3.6%), BIT Mining (BTCM -3.1%), Coinbase (COIN -0.7%), and Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF -2.7%). A few names manage to rise — MicroStrategy (MSTR +0.8%), Silvergate Capital (SI +2.9%), Bit Digital (BTBT +4.5%).
- "Today's pullback is due to some profit-taking after a big move," as some traders take short-term profits, Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak told Bloomberg News.
- Analysts have also been observing cryptocurrencies tracking with riskier assets, including U.S. stocks.
- "Much like U.S. equities, BTC’s price performance lapsed into negative territory in the month of Jan. as risk-on assets sold off following the hawkish shift from the Fed and continued Omicron fears," crypto exchange Kraken said in a report it recently issued.
- Note that among a portfolio of crypto-related stocks, the SA Quant rating flags four of them for potential to perform poorly — Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT), Riot Blockchain (RIOT -0.5%), and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR).
- Earlier, Irish central bank sees many unanswered questions on cryptocurrencies