Chegg shares higher post Q4 earnings beat, revenue outlook exceeds consensus mark

Feb. 08, 2022 11:01 AM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

  • Chegg (CHGG +10.7%) shares higher on exceeding consensus mark for Q4 earnings along with revenue outlook for Q1 and FY2022.
  • Chegg Services revenues grew 6% Y/Y to $187.2M, representing 90% of total revenues.
  • Chegg services subscribers up 5% Y/Y to 4.6.
  • The company exceeded 1.5M international subscribers during the year, well ahead of its target.
  • The company says, international revenue is expected to grow faster, driven by continued organic expansion, as well as the addition of Busuu, which is currently primarily international.
  • Q1 Outlook: Total net revenues to be in the range of $200M to $205M vs. consensus of $197.83M; Chegg Services revenues of $183M to $188M; Gross margin rate of 71% to 72%; Adjusted EBITDA of $56M to $58M vs. consensus of $54M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total net revenues to be in the range of $830M to $850M vs. consensus of $935.97M; Chegg Services revenues of $770M to $790M; Gross margin rate of 70% to 72%; Adjusted EBITDA of $260M to $270M vs. consensus of $268.2M; Capital Expenditures of $110M to $120M; Free Cash Flow of 50% to 60% of Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) have underperformed the broader market index. Shares plunged 73% past one year.

Analysts reaction:

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer reiterates equal-weight rating and raises PT to $37 from $35 and writes that recovering demand trends powered a “better than feared” FY22 Services outlook, while there is still room for upside. Modest organic growth and lack of visibility likely prevent material re-rating, he says.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani with an overweight rating notes that 4Q earnings were ahead expectations while FY22 outlook was in- line with Piper Sandler’s expectations, and slightly above Street consensus. Says stand-out figure is the ~11% sales contribution from international, which could go up to ~20% of revenue in 2022.
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jason Celino also with an overweight rating says Chegg posted better-than-expected 4Q on improving engagement and subscriber trends. Says sales outlook is robust and should trigger a “slight positive” for broader EdTech sentiment.
