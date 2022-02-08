Chegg shares higher post Q4 earnings beat, revenue outlook exceeds consensus mark
Feb. 08, 2022 11:01 AM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Chegg (CHGG +10.7%) shares higher on exceeding consensus mark for Q4 earnings along with revenue outlook for Q1 and FY2022.
- Chegg Services revenues grew 6% Y/Y to $187.2M, representing 90% of total revenues.
- Chegg services subscribers up 5% Y/Y to 4.6.
- The company exceeded 1.5M international subscribers during the year, well ahead of its target.
- The company says, international revenue is expected to grow faster, driven by continued organic expansion, as well as the addition of Busuu, which is currently primarily international.
- Q1 Outlook: Total net revenues to be in the range of $200M to $205M vs. consensus of $197.83M; Chegg Services revenues of $183M to $188M; Gross margin rate of 71% to 72%; Adjusted EBITDA of $56M to $58M vs. consensus of $54M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total net revenues to be in the range of $830M to $850M vs. consensus of $935.97M; Chegg Services revenues of $770M to $790M; Gross margin rate of 70% to 72%; Adjusted EBITDA of $260M to $270M vs. consensus of $268.2M; Capital Expenditures of $110M to $120M; Free Cash Flow of 50% to 60% of Adjusted EBITDA.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) have underperformed the broader market index. Shares plunged 73% past one year.
Analysts reaction:
- Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer reiterates equal-weight rating and raises PT to $37 from $35 and writes that recovering demand trends powered a “better than feared” FY22 Services outlook, while there is still room for upside. Modest organic growth and lack of visibility likely prevent material re-rating, he says.
- Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani with an overweight rating notes that 4Q earnings were ahead expectations while FY22 outlook was in- line with Piper Sandler’s expectations, and slightly above Street consensus. Says stand-out figure is the ~11% sales contribution from international, which could go up to ~20% of revenue in 2022.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Jason Celino also with an overweight rating says Chegg posted better-than-expected 4Q on improving engagement and subscriber trends. Says sales outlook is robust and should trigger a “slight positive” for broader EdTech sentiment.