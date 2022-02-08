Teradata surges 24% as investors cheer strong earnings, upbeat forecast

Feb. 08, 2022 11:03 AM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Businessman holding growth graph with year 2022. Corporate future growth plan in new year 2022.Development to success and growth business concept.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) surged 24% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings and provided upbeat 2022 guidance.
  • TDC said it expects 2022 public cloud ARR to increase ~80% Y/Y, up from its prior guidance of ~70% growth.
  • Total ARR in 2022 is expected to grow at a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage Y/Y. Total revenue is expected to be flat-to-low-single-digit percentage growth Y/Y vs. 1% consensus estimate.
  • 2022 non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.82-1.92 (vs. $1.76 consensus estimate), up from TDC's prior guidance of $1.60-1.70.
  • TDC expects Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.63-0.67, well above consensus estimate of $0.51.
  • In a post-earnings call, CFO Claire Bramley said TDC will increase its spend on cloud R&D in 2022 to 80% of its overall R&D budget, up from over 70% last year. Its cloud net expansion rates continue to be robust and in excess of 130%.
  • She noted that TDC's free cash flow in 2021 was $432M, above its outlook of at least $400M.
  • Bramley said TDC intends to enter into a $250M accelerated share repurchase program in Q1. She added that the current 2022 free cash flow outlook is ~$400M.
  • TDC stock has gained 8.6% over the past 1 year.
