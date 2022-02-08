Plains All American Pipeline Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPlains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+345.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.72B (+63.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.