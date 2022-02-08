Society Pass jumps on social media pump, amended S-1 filing
Feb. 08, 2022 11:06 AM ETSociety Pass Incorporated (SOPA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) surged 52% after the stock was being promoted on social media and the stock was halted twice near the open.
- The company also filed an amended S-1 to offer 4.78m shares and 3.05m warrants, according to a filing.
- Posters on websites such as Twitter and StockTwits were promoting the shares.
- Society Pass, which is based in Carson City, Nevada, operates ecommerce websites across Southeast Asia. The shares surged 440% on its first day of trading in early November. The stock hit an intra-day high of $77.34 on Nov. 10 and slumped to an intraday low of $3.21 yesterday for a 96% decline.
- Society Pass (SOPA) stock is not new to violent swings as the shares jumped 240% on Dec. 20 on news that the company would be added to the added to the Russell 2000 Index.