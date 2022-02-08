J&J shut production of COVID vaccine at only plant making usable batches - NY Times

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.1%) late last year shut down production of its COVID-19 vaccine at its plant in Leiden, Netherlands, its only facility in the world where usable batches are made, The New York Times reports.

The newspaper says that the reason for stopping the manufacture of the COVID vaccine was to produce an experimental -- and potentially more profitable -- vaccine.

However, J&J is expected to begin making COVID shots at the Leiden plant within the next few months.

But the delay could have an impact on vaccinations in lower-income countries. That's because unlike other authorized vaccines, with J&J's shot, only one is required, and the vaccine doesn't have strict temperature storage requirements.

The newspaper reported that the stoppage could reduce the amount of J&J vaccine "by a few hundred million doses."

Although the company has contracted production to other facilities, they are either not being manufactured yet or have not received FDA authorization to do so.

The Times also said that two of J&J's biggest customers for the shots, the African Union and COVAX, an international consortium to provide COVID vaccine to poorer countries, were unaware of the stoppage until told by it reporters.

After its recent earnings, Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Pendulum views J&J as a buy.