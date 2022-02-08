Micro Focus International slides after year-end earnings report

  • Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) is down 11% in early Tuesday trading after the company released its earnings report for FY21.
  • Revenue declined 5% Y/Y to $2.9B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1.04B (FY20: $1.18B) at a margin of 36% (FY20: 39%), reflecting the reduction in revenue in the year partially offset by cost actions.
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $292.4M (FY20: $660.1M) since FY21 was impacted by significant cash outflows in respect of working capital and one-off tax payments, report.
  • Also, the company has completed its sale of Digital Safe for $375M with cash from net proceeds received on Jan. 31.
  • Net debt was $4.20B at year-end, representing a net leverage ratio of 4.0x. This reduces to 3.8x on a proforma basis, assuming the disposal of Digital Safe.
  • "We made good progress in FY21 as we continued to reposition the product portfolio to focus on growth opportunities, restructured the go-to-market organisation and implemented a single platform across the group. In addition we announced the refinancing of $1.6bn of our debt on attractive terms as we continue to reposition and invest in the portfolio," said CEO Stephen Murdoch.
  • FY21 Non-GAAP EPS was $1.44.
  • Outlook: The company said it is on track to deliver goals of FY23 exit with a flat or better revenue trajectory, reducing cost base to approximately $1.5B-$1.6B from $1.9B (allowing for cost inflation) and a run rate Adjusted free cash flow of approximately $500M.
  • Earlier, Micro Focus International Non-GAAP EPS of $1.44, revenue of $2.9B
