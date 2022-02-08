Penske Automotive Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 08, 2022 11:14 AM ETPenske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.84 (+54.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $6.21B (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- SA contributor David J. Waldron recently wrote "Penske Automotive: Fabulously-Run Dealerships At A Bargain Price", rating the stock Buy.