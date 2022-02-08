Whiting update - two deals and a guide, spending (a lot) to grow a little

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) announced the Company entered into two agreements to acquire non-operated assets in the Bakken. The Company also announced 2022 guidance:

Production -- 91-95kboe/d (2021 guided for 88-92kboe/d)

Capex -- $360-$400m (2021 guided for $240-$252m)

Opex -- $275-$300m (2021 guided for $235-$245m)

SG&A -- $40-$50m (2021 guided for $41-$45m)

Realized oil price discount -- $3.0-$4.0/b

The Company plans to run two rigs and one crew, absorb low-double-digit service cost inflation, and spend 40% of forecast EBITDA in 2022, assuming $70 WTI (NYSEARCA:USO). On those metrics, the Company expects to generate $500m in free cash flow, or ~16% of its market capitalization.

The new assets will be acquired for $273m in cash, include ~15k net acres and will contribute ~4,500boe/d to production at closing. Whiting currently carries a total enterprise value (market cap + net debt) of ~$3.1b or ~$33k for each flowing barrel in 2021. The new deal is priced at ~$60k for each flowing barrel.

With Whiting increasing capex ~$134m, or ~55%, and buying two assets for $273, investors might be disappointed to find production is only forecast to grow ~3% in 2022. Shares are down ~5% on the news, with WTI down ~2.6%.