Whiting update - two deals and a guide, spending (a lot) to grow a little

Feb. 08, 2022 11:15 AM ETUSO, WLLBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Pump jack and farm field near Williston ND

PhilAugustavo/iStock via Getty Images

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) announced the Company entered into two agreements to acquire non-operated assets in the Bakken. The Company also announced 2022 guidance:

  • Production -- 91-95kboe/d (2021 guided for 88-92kboe/d)
  • Capex -- $360-$400m (2021 guided for $240-$252m)
  • Opex -- $275-$300m (2021 guided for $235-$245m)
  • SG&A -- $40-$50m (2021 guided for $41-$45m)
  • Realized oil price discount -- $3.0-$4.0/b

The Company plans to run two rigs and one crew, absorb low-double-digit service cost inflation, and spend 40% of forecast EBITDA in 2022, assuming $70 WTI (NYSEARCA:USO). On those metrics, the Company expects to generate $500m in free cash flow, or ~16% of its market capitalization.

The new assets will be acquired for $273m in cash, include ~15k net acres and will contribute ~4,500boe/d to production at closing. Whiting currently carries a total enterprise value (market cap + net debt) of ~$3.1b or ~$33k for each flowing barrel in 2021. The new deal is priced at ~$60k for each flowing barrel.

With Whiting increasing capex ~$134m, or ~55%, and buying two assets for $273, investors might be disappointed to find production is only forecast to grow ~3% in 2022. Shares are down ~5% on the news, with WTI down ~2.6%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.