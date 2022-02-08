Saudi Aramco revives talks on multi-billion dollar China refinery - Bloomberg

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has revived discussions to build a multi-billion dollar refining and petrochemicals complex in China with partners including state-owned defense contractor Norinco, Bloomberg reports.

Talks over a potential $10B venture were suspended in 2020 as crude oil crashed along with demand because of COVID-19, but Aramco's finances have been transformed with crude approaching $100/bbl.

As part of the Chinese refinery plan, Aramco is said to be negotiating terms that could include its trading unit providing crude to the venture.

Saudi Arabia was the biggest supplier of crude to China last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Aramco recently raised the country's official selling price, bumping the premium received for March cargoes by as much as $2.30/bbl.