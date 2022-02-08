Willis Towers Watson reports marginal growth in Q4 revenue with wide IRR margin

Willis Towers Watson Canada office in Toronto.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Willis Towers Watson (WTW -5.6%) reported a 1% increase in Q4 revenue to $2.71B while revenue for FY21 increased 4% to $9B.
  • In segment operating margins, Investment, Risk & Reinsurance segment saw 25.3% for the quarter compared to 12.5% in year ago quarter.
  • Income from operations for stood at $690M or 25.5% of revenue, an increase from $579 million or 21.7% of revenue in year ago quarter.
  • Net income attributable to WTW, which includes discontinued operations was $2.4B for Q4, an increase of 405% from $476M for the prior-year fourth quarter.
  • Adj. diluted EPS was $5.67 for the quarter, up 9% Y/Y.
  • On Aug. 13, 2021, the company entered into a definitive agreement to sell Willis Re for total upfront cash consideration of $3.25B plus an earnout payable in 2025 of up to $750M in cash.
  • Free cash flow, which includes discontinued operations, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 was $1.91B, up 23% compared to $1.55B for the prior year; rise is led by termination income receipt, net of increased cash transaction and integration fees of $948M.
  • The company repurchased ~$627M of WTW stock during Q4; For FY, the company repurchased ~$1.6B of WTW stock.
  • Recently, the company formed a new Crisis Management unit with the merger of SCR and its Terror and Political Violence teams.
  • In the past 6-months, the stock has gained 9.2%; Wall Street Analysts rating stands at Buy.
